Insider Selling: Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Bradford Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $97,260.00.

On Friday, November 29th, W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,950. Homology Medicines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Homology Medicines by 84.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 894,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 53.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $5,871,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

