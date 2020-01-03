Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $115.68. 472,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,950. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

