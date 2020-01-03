Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells 21,982 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17.

On Friday, November 1st, George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,999. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

