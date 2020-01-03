Insider Selling: Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

LON LGRS opened at GBX 211 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.18 million and a PE ratio of -57.03. Loungers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.90 ($3.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGRS shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

