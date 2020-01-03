Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. 348,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Myokardia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,654 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.