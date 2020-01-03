Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $98,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lora D. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $26,906.88.

On Monday, November 18th, Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98.

On Friday, November 15th, Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00.

SVMK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 645,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 297.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,814 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,477,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.