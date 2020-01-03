Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 49,035 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $2,766,554.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,201.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,800. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

