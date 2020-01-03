Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Insider Sells 1,128 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $64,104.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,800. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

