Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,822,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,702,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.