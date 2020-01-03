Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells 276 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16.

On Monday, November 11th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $429,360.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $446,190.00.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,050. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after purchasing an additional 959,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,867 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

