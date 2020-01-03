Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 1,001,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,900. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wayfair by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

