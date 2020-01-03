Insider Selling: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Sells 24,890 Shares of Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,370,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,700. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.59.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

