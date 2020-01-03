Insider Selling: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) President Sells 22,394 Shares of Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at $888,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,700. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

