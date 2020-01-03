Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to post sales of $320.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer reported sales of $303.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Integer by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Integer by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Integer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. Integer has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

