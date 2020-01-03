Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of IART traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 283.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 116,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

