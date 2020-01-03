Interactive Brokers Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 706 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 783% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

IEX IBKR opened at $47.80 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,243,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,621,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 707,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after purchasing an additional 112,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,064.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 660,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.