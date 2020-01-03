Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $2,210,920.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 90,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 2,301,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

