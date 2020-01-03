Interzone (ITZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.03025879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00689644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

