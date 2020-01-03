Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.40 ($2.79) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.