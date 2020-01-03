Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.24 ($2.60).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISP. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

