Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 17,478 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,450. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

