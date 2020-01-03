Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 47 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 47 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.08, for a total transaction of $12,270.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.38. 798,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 58.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

