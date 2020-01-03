Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 89,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,413. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.