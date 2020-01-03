Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VBF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 50,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

