Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

Shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 5,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.