Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Shares of VTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 791,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.