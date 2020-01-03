INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE IHIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 38,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,776. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

In related news, insider Robert C. Troccoli purchased 19,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $211,563.40. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli purchased 22,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,610.95.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

