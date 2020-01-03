Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 42,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

