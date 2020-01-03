Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,825,000 after purchasing an additional 313,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco by 67.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Invesco by 67.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,030,000 after acquiring an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,506,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,203,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

