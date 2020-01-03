Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,451. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.