Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

