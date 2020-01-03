Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

