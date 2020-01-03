Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$15.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

