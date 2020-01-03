Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,589. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

