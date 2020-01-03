Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. 168,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,568. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

