Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 29,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.