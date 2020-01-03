Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 3rd (AAPL, CRUS, ENV, GLJ, HUM, INCY, LEG, NEE, PZZA, REGI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $290.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $54.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $448.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €112.00 ($130.23) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $75.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

