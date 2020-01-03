Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/7/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

12/2/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/25/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $308.00.

11/23/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 9.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

