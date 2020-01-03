Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 3rd (AA, AAT, ABG, AC, ACLS, ACMR, ADAP, ADMP, ATHM, LB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 3rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a sell rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Domtar anticipates seasonally higher maintenance activity due to annual shutdowns at some of its major facilities might negatively impact Pulp and Paper business’ results in the ongoing quarter. Further, the Paper segment is likely to be negatively impacted by a seasonally unfavorable mix during the quarter. The company expects to incur higher maintenance costs in the fourth-quarter. Moreover, global demand for softwood and pulp is also likely to be volatile due to consumer inventory swings, macroeconomic conditions and trade disputes. Domtar expects raw-material cost inflation will strain margins. Also, given its international presence, the company often faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, impacting its top-line growth. Domtar's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone downward revisions lately.”

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wabtec have underperformed its industry in a year, partly due to escalating operating expenses. The company's high operating expenses and the consequent deterioration in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) are quite concerning. Operating expenses skyrocketed more than 100% in the first nine months of 2019. Additionally, the deceleration in the industrial sector does not bode well for the company. However, the inclusion of GE Transportation products is helping the company grow its sales significantly. In 2019, Wabtec expects sales to have been $8.2 billion while adjusted earnings per share are estimated to have been between $4.15 and $4.20. Wabtec's efforts to reward its shareholders are appreciative too. Inclusion of Wabtec in the coveted S&P 500 index in February 2019 is another positive.”

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walmart's shares have outpaced the industry in the past year, backed by focus on strengthening e-commerce and store operations. These factors helped the company retain its sturdy comps trend in third-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein earnings marked its seventh straight beat and U.S. comps rose for the 21st straight time. Further, e-commerce sales surged on robust online grocery performance. Further, e-commerce sales are expected to rise nearly 35% in fiscal 2020. The company is also making efforts to improve its International unit by shifting focus to profitable countries. However, Flipkart’s addition was a drag on Walmart’s bottom line, which is expected to continue in fiscal 2020. This along with a compelling pricing strategy and tariff-related worries is a threat to margins. Nonetheless, the Flipkart deal bodes well for the long term.”

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Watts Water remains focused on boosting organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in future and productivity initiatives. It also aims to maintain stringent quality control and testing procedures at each manufacturing facility. The acquisition of Backflow Direct LLC is expected to cater to a wide range of customers with broader product portfolio and R&D efforts. The company has started to realize the expected benefits of portfolio rationalization, footprint optimization and global sourcing. However, material cost inflation due to various trade restrictions is likely to affect its cash flow. Increased internal investments are also likely to hurt margin expansion in the near term. In addition, Watts Water’s Europe segment is exposed to volatility in organic sales due to softness in the fluid solutions platform.”

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynga Inc. is the world’s largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle. Zynga Inc. games are available on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, the iPad, the iPhone and Android devices. They operate their games as live services, by which they mean that they continue to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enable them to continually enhance their games by adding new content and features. All of their games are free to play, and they generate revenue through the in-game sale of virtual goods and advertising. “

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

