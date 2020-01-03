Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/18/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/18/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/16/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/20/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/7/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 140,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,215. Anglo American plc Unsponsored has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Unsponsored Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc Unsponsored and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.