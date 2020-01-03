Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 939% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $1,364,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.06. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LX. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

