Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,999 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 927% compared to the average volume of 292 put options.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. Welltower has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

