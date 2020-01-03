Investors Buy Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,768 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 607 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Game Technology by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

