Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 592 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

WIFI opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.52 million, a P/E ratio of -356.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.