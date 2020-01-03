Investors Purchase High Volume of Rent-A-Center Call Options (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,309 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 899% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 251,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

RCII stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

