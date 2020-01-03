Investors Purchase Large Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 700 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 536% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 191.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

