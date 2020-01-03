ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $489,589.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, ION has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a total market cap of $489,589.00 and $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007166 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,219,156 coins and its circulating supply is 12,319,156 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

