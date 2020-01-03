IONChain Trading 42.3% Higher This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $157,801.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

