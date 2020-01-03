IOST (IOST) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Livecoin, BitMax and Coineal. IOST has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Bitrue, HitBTC, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, Coineal, Hotbit, OTCBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, ABCC, CoinZest, DDEX, DragonEX, Huobi, Zebpay, WazirX, BigONE, Upbit, BitMax, GOPAX, OKEx, CoinBene, Bitkub, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, IDAX and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

