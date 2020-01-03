IoTeX (IOTX) Hits One Day Volume of $2.19 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo and Binance. IoTeX has a total market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.